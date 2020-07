Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Excellent location! Close-IN & updated, Bright 2/1 plus Laundry room. Front porch, organic gardens, impact windows, energy EFF., mini split system, WiFi cable ready, situated in the heart of Mango Terrace. 1,150 adj. sq ft as per owner-agent. Turn key, will consider short term. Call LA for details. Furnished or unfurnished. You will love this! Walk ability close to metro, ride bike to UM! Uber friendly!

**NO SMOKERS PLEASE**