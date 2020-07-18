All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:47 AM

5200 SW 91st Terrace 302

5200 Southwest 91st Terrace · (352) 226-8228
Location

5200 Southwest 91st Terrace, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Rarely available luxury condominium in the Haile Village Center with brand new vinyl plank flooring and new paint! This centrally located apartment in the Haile Village Center is just steps to dining, shopping, the farmer's market, and Patticake's Coffee Shop. Features include:- Approx 1300 Square Feet of living space- 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms- Walk-in closet- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors- Kitchen with Large Pantry, Granite Counters, and SS Appliances, breakfast bar- Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer- Balcony, Crown Moldings. Split bedroom layout. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Available now! Award winning Haile Plantation is approx 8 miles to Shands and the University of Florida. Amenities in the Haile Village Center include: - Several restaurants and coffee shop - Weekly farmers market (Saturday) - Miles of Hiking/Biking Trails - Day Care Center - Playground - Village Pool/Fitness Facility - Country Club and Golf Course - Equestrian Center - Bus route/ Gator Aider Shuttle - Doggie Day Care. Dogs with owners approval. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 have any available units?
5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 have?
Some of 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 currently offering any rent specials?
5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 is pet friendly.
Does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 offer parking?
No, 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 does not offer parking.
Does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 have a pool?
Yes, 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 has a pool.
Does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 have accessible units?
No, 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5200 SW 91st Terrace 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
