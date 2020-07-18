5200 SW 91st Terrace 302

Amenities

Rarely available luxury condominium in the Haile Village Center with brand new vinyl plank flooring and new paint! This centrally located apartment in the Haile Village Center is just steps to dining, shopping, the farmer's market, and Patticake's Coffee Shop. Features include:- Approx 1300 Square Feet of living space- 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms- Walk-in closet- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors- Kitchen with Large Pantry, Granite Counters, and SS Appliances, breakfast bar- Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer- Balcony, Crown Moldings. Split bedroom layout. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Available now! Award winning Haile Plantation is approx 8 miles to Shands and the University of Florida. Amenities in the Haile Village Center include: - Several restaurants and coffee shop - Weekly farmers market (Saturday) - Miles of Hiking/Biking Trails - Day Care Center - Playground - Village Pool/Fitness Facility - Country Club and Golf Course - Equestrian Center - Bus route/ Gator Aider Shuttle - Doggie Day Care. Dogs with owners approval. Don't miss out!