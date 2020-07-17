All apartments in Alachua County
5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303

5025 Southwest 91st Court · (352) 213-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5025 Southwest 91st Court, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1462 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Copy and paste think link in browser to view virtual tour !!
https://vimeo.com/415620054

Short or Long Term Rental Available May 1st, 2020

Spacious 3rd floor FULLY FURNISHED 3 bed/3 bath condo with a balcony view of park and community pool/fitness center in award winning Village of Haile Plantation. This home features a 3 way split with 2 master suites, vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops, stainless steel appliances, living area and master bedroom feature surround sound, crown molding throughout, computer nook, walk-in closets in each bedroom and an exterior storage area. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

Long Term Lease: $1,900/monthly rental amount
Short Term Lease: $2,200/monthly rental amount

Call Chris Martin today at 352-213-1010 to take a tour! Licensed Real Estate Broker
Short or Long Term Rental Available MAY 1ST!

Spacious 3rd floor Fully Furnished 3 bed/3 bath condo with a balcony view of park and community pool/fitness center in award winning Village of Haile Plantation. This home features a 3 way split with 2 master suites, vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops, stainless steel appliances, living area and master bedroom feature surround sound, crown molding throughout, computer nook, walk-in closets in each bedroom and an exterior storage area. Utilities included.

Long Term Lease: $1,900/monthly rental amount
Short Term Lease: $2,200/monthly rental amount

Call Chris Martin today at 352-213-1010 to take a tour! Licensed Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 have any available units?
5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 have?
Some of 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 currently offering any rent specials?
5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 pet-friendly?
No, 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 offer parking?
Yes, 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 offers parking.
Does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 have a pool?
Yes, 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 has a pool.
Does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 have accessible units?
No, 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303 has units with air conditioning.
