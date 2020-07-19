All apartments in Alachua County
3110 NW 43rd Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3110 NW 43rd Street

3110 Northwest 43rd Street · (352) 372-9525 ext. 10
Location

3110 Northwest 43rd Street, Alachua County, FL 32606

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3110 NW 43rd Street · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great NW Location! - Located across from the Millhopper library, this 3/2 home is ready for move-in! Ceramic tile flooring throughout, chain link fenced back yard with lawn service included, 1-car carport and many more features!

Pets are considered subject to approval and with additional pet deposit. Breed restrictions apply.

Applicants must be able to qualify to lease property without a lease guarantor.

First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move-in.

Lease term until July 30, 2021.

(RLNE5914780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 NW 43rd Street have any available units?
3110 NW 43rd Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3110 NW 43rd Street have?
Some of 3110 NW 43rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 NW 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3110 NW 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 NW 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 NW 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3110 NW 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3110 NW 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 3110 NW 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 NW 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 NW 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 3110 NW 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3110 NW 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3110 NW 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 NW 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 NW 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 NW 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3110 NW 43rd Street has units with air conditioning.
