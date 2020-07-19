3110 NW 43rd Street

Amenities
Great NW Location! - Located across from the Millhopper library, this 3/2 home is ready for move-in! Ceramic tile flooring throughout, chain link fenced back yard with lawn service included, 1-car carport and many more features!
Pets are considered subject to approval and with additional pet deposit. Breed restrictions apply.
Applicants must be able to qualify to lease property without a lease guarantor.
First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move-in.
Lease term until July 30, 2021.
(RLNE5914780)