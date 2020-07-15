All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1135 SW 75th Way

1135 Southwest 75th Way · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Southwest 75th Way, Alachua County, FL 32607

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1135 SW 75th Way Available 08/13/20 Woodlands Subdivision - Tower Road - Beautifully appointed 4BR/2 BA home with newer interior paint and newer carpet. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen overlooking dining and living rooms. Glass doors offer a lovely view to a beautiful yard which is mostly fenced. Two car garage with opener. Washer and Dryer included but not warranted. Lawn Care and lawn treatment included.
One small pet allowed with fee.

Contact Niya Dix to Schedule a tour!
Niya@rentgainesville.com
(352)373-7578 Ext 713

(RLNE3230163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

