1135 SW 75th Way Available 08/13/20 Woodlands Subdivision - Tower Road - Beautifully appointed 4BR/2 BA home with newer interior paint and newer carpet. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen overlooking dining and living rooms. Glass doors offer a lovely view to a beautiful yard which is mostly fenced. Two car garage with opener. Washer and Dryer included but not warranted. Lawn Care and lawn treatment included. One small pet allowed with fee.
Contact Niya Dix to Schedule a tour! Niya@rentgainesville.com (352)373-7578 Ext 713
(RLNE3230163)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1135 SW 75th Way have any available units?
1135 SW 75th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 1135 SW 75th Way have?
Some of 1135 SW 75th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 SW 75th Way currently offering any rent specials?
1135 SW 75th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 SW 75th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 SW 75th Way is pet friendly.
Does 1135 SW 75th Way offer parking?
Yes, 1135 SW 75th Way offers parking.
Does 1135 SW 75th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 SW 75th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 SW 75th Way have a pool?
No, 1135 SW 75th Way does not have a pool.
Does 1135 SW 75th Way have accessible units?
No, 1135 SW 75th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 SW 75th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 SW 75th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 SW 75th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 SW 75th Way does not have units with air conditioning.