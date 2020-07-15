Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1135 SW 75th Way Available 08/13/20 Woodlands Subdivision - Tower Road - Beautifully appointed 4BR/2 BA home with newer interior paint and newer carpet. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen overlooking dining and living rooms. Glass doors offer a lovely view to a beautiful yard which is mostly fenced. Two car garage with opener. Washer and Dryer included but not warranted. Lawn Care and lawn treatment included.

One small pet allowed with fee.



Contact Niya Dix to Schedule a tour!

Niya@rentgainesville.com

(352)373-7578 Ext 713



