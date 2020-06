Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom row home with several updated features, open floor plan, 2 full bathrooms, convenience of laundry on 2nd floor, dishwasher, rear deck off kitchen, close to Riverfront shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web for additional informationSection 8 Welcome ~ Hope to hear from you real soon!!!