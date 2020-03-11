All apartments in Wilmington
609 Maryland Avenue

Location

609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805
Hedgeville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own.
.
This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house is available for $1099 a month. It has a fantastic feature wall that is historic hand painted original artwork. Right on Maryland Ave, this property is directly across from DART bus stop for Route 5 giving easy access to the Christiana Mall. Unit includes hookups for washer and dryer on the main floor! Bring your washer and dryer with you and then you wont have to go somewhere else to do your laundry!
.
Section 8 welcome.
.
Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Smoking is not permitted. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water and sewer. Tenant is also responsible for lawn care and snow/ice removal.
.
Successful applicants must:
1) Agree to background and credit check.
2) A credit score over 550
3) No more than 5 delinquent balances other than medical or student loan bills.
4) No evictions in the past 5 years
5) No more than 2 eviction filings in the past year
6) Agree to landlord and employment verification
7) Provide a copy of government issued photo id
8) Provide income verification document showing after tax income of at least 2x the rent rate.
.
.
Kitchen - 12'5" x 9' 3"
Living Room - 22'0" x 13'3"
Dining Room - 11'1" x 9' 3"
Bedroom 1 - 11'8" X 11'1"
Bedroom 2 - 9"9' X 9'4"
Bedroom 3 - 10'3" X 8'3"
Upstairs Main Bathroom - 6'9" X 6'8"
Downstairs 1/2 Bathroom - 6'7" x 3'5"

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
609 Maryland Avenue has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 609 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Maryland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 609 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Maryland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
