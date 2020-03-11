609 Maryland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry

This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own.

This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house is available for $1099 a month. It has a fantastic feature wall that is historic hand painted original artwork. Right on Maryland Ave, this property is directly across from DART bus stop for Route 5 giving easy access to the Christiana Mall. Unit includes hookups for washer and dryer on the main floor! Bring your washer and dryer with you and then you wont have to go somewhere else to do your laundry!

Section 8 welcome.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Smoking is not permitted. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water and sewer. Tenant is also responsible for lawn care and snow/ice removal.

Successful applicants must:

1) Agree to background and credit check.

2) A credit score over 550

3) No more than 5 delinquent balances other than medical or student loan bills.

4) No evictions in the past 5 years

5) No more than 2 eviction filings in the past year

6) Agree to landlord and employment verification

7) Provide a copy of government issued photo id

8) Provide income verification document showing after tax income of at least 2x the rent rate.

Kitchen - 12'5" x 9' 3"

Living Room - 22'0" x 13'3"

Dining Room - 11'1" x 9' 3"

Bedroom 1 - 11'8" X 11'1"

Bedroom 2 - 9"9' X 9'4"

Bedroom 3 - 10'3" X 8'3"

Upstairs Main Bathroom - 6'9" X 6'8"

Downstairs 1/2 Bathroom - 6'7" x 3'5"



