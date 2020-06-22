2516 W 7th St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Desirable Neighborhood - Property Id: 300266



A survey must be completed to request a showing.



Convenient location in the City: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the desirable Wawaset Park neighborhood, with 1st FL powder room, spacious kitchen with granite countertop and large pantry, full unfinished basement and off street parkings, available July 1st. Close to I141, I95, Trolley Square, Rockford Park, and downtown Wilmington. $1,500/mo, 1 month security deposit. Water, sewage, recycle and trash are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $38 per applicant for credit and background check.



SPECIAL CLAUSES:

1) No smoking;

2) No pets permitted;

3) Tenant must use floor protectors or area rugs under all furniture resting on hardwoods;

4) Renters insurance required;

5) No alterations to property without Landlord permission;

6) City of Wilmington regulations apply;

7) Clogged Drains resulting from tenant's actions will be repaired at tenant's expenses

No Pets Allowed



