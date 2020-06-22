All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 2516 W 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
2516 W 7th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2516 W 7th St

2516 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2516 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805
The Flats

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Desirable Neighborhood - Property Id: 300266

A survey must be completed to request a showing.

Convenient location in the City: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the desirable Wawaset Park neighborhood, with 1st FL powder room, spacious kitchen with granite countertop and large pantry, full unfinished basement and off street parkings, available July 1st. Close to I141, I95, Trolley Square, Rockford Park, and downtown Wilmington. $1,500/mo, 1 month security deposit. Water, sewage, recycle and trash are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $38 per applicant for credit and background check.

SPECIAL CLAUSES:
1) No smoking;
2) No pets permitted;
3) Tenant must use floor protectors or area rugs under all furniture resting on hardwoods;
4) Renters insurance required;
5) No alterations to property without Landlord permission;
6) City of Wilmington regulations apply;
7) Clogged Drains resulting from tenant's actions will be repaired at tenant's expenses
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300266
Property Id 300266

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 W 7th St have any available units?
2516 W 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, DE.
What amenities does 2516 W 7th St have?
Some of 2516 W 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 W 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
2516 W 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 W 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 2516 W 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 2516 W 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 2516 W 7th St does offer parking.
Does 2516 W 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 W 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 W 7th St have a pool?
No, 2516 W 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 2516 W 7th St have accessible units?
No, 2516 W 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 W 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 W 7th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 W 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 W 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr
Wilmington, DE 19805
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19806

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments under $1,000Wilmington Apartments with Parking
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJ
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delaware Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware