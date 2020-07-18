All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1904 N Broom St

1904 North Broom Street · (516) 300-0722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1904 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802
Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1904 North Broom Street - Property Id: 313176

Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home. Home includes, fully finished basement, brand new appliances, new updated bathrooms, updated washer and dryer in home, central air, two 50 inch TVs, TV stand, and couch. Home is walking distance from the Brandywine Park, Brandywine Zoo, Baynard Stadium and right across the street from The Salesianium School. Walking trails along the river and breathtaking gardens are at your fingertips in this remarkable home! Schedule you're appointment today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1904-n-broom-st-wilmington-de/313176
Property Id 313176

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 N Broom St have any available units?
1904 N Broom St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1904 N Broom St have?
Some of 1904 N Broom St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 N Broom St currently offering any rent specials?
1904 N Broom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 N Broom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 N Broom St is pet friendly.
Does 1904 N Broom St offer parking?
No, 1904 N Broom St does not offer parking.
Does 1904 N Broom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 N Broom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 N Broom St have a pool?
No, 1904 N Broom St does not have a pool.
Does 1904 N Broom St have accessible units?
No, 1904 N Broom St does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 N Broom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 N Broom St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 N Broom St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 N Broom St has units with air conditioning.
