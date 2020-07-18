1904 N Broom St

Amenities

Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home. Home includes, fully finished basement, brand new appliances, new updated bathrooms, updated washer and dryer in home, central air, two 50 inch TVs, TV stand, and couch. Home is walking distance from the Brandywine Park, Brandywine Zoo, Baynard Stadium and right across the street from The Salesianium School. Walking trails along the river and breathtaking gardens are at your fingertips in this remarkable home! Schedule you're appointment today.

