All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5

1706 Shallcross Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1706 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806
Forty Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Third Floor unit available 8/5/2020. Nine year old, 12 unit Luxury Apartment Building built at 1704 and 1706 Shallcross Avenue in a great Trolley Square location. Six two bedroom, two bath apartments at each address with open floor plans, high ceilings and plenty of living space. Each unit offers a new kitchen, new appliances, spacious bedrooms, huge walk in closets, new neutral wall to wall carpeting, recessed lighting, washer/dryer in each unit, new high efficiency systems, sprinkler system, security system, intercom system and more. One off street parking space for each unit included and plenty of street parking on the block. Ligth fixtures seen in photo not included. Please call the listing agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 have any available units?
1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 have?
Some of 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 offers parking.
Does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 have a pool?
No, 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 have accessible units?
No, 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodview
7 Colony Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr
Wilmington, DE 19805
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilmington Apartments with Parking
Wilmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJVineland, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PANew Castle, DEWilliamstown, NJ
Elkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PARoyersford, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delaware Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity