1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Third Floor unit available 8/5/2020. Nine year old, 12 unit Luxury Apartment Building built at 1704 and 1706 Shallcross Avenue in a great Trolley Square location. Six two bedroom, two bath apartments at each address with open floor plans, high ceilings and plenty of living space. Each unit offers a new kitchen, new appliances, spacious bedrooms, huge walk in closets, new neutral wall to wall carpeting, recessed lighting, washer/dryer in each unit, new high efficiency systems, sprinkler system, security system, intercom system and more. One off street parking space for each unit included and plenty of street parking on the block. Ligth fixtures seen in photo not included. Please call the listing agent for more details.