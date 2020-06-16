Amenities

161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront. Many amenities include hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen, private balconies in Living room and Master suite, walk in closets and so much more. No worries about exterior maintenance, lawn care, snow removal or trash as all this is included. You will also enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from downtown Wilmington. Owner is a licensed real estate broker. This property is also for sale.



(RLNE2216199)