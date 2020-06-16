All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

161 Christina Landing Drive

161 Christina Landing Drive · (302) 690-0144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 161 Christina Landing Drive · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront. Many amenities include hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen, private balconies in Living room and Master suite, walk in closets and so much more. No worries about exterior maintenance, lawn care, snow removal or trash as all this is included. You will also enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from downtown Wilmington. Owner is a licensed real estate broker. This property is also for sale.

(RLNE2216199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Christina Landing Drive have any available units?
161 Christina Landing Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 161 Christina Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
161 Christina Landing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Christina Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 161 Christina Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 161 Christina Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 161 Christina Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 161 Christina Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Christina Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Christina Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 161 Christina Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 161 Christina Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 161 Christina Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Christina Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Christina Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Christina Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Christina Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
