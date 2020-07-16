1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2

Amenities
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449
Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors. Laundry in basement, central air, gas hot water heat, hardwood floors throughout. Well maintained, landlord provides water, sewer, trash removal. Pay only your own Delmarva bill. 2 Minutes to I-95 and Rt. 202. No dogs, one cat ok. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163449
No Dogs Allowed
