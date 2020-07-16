1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449



Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors. Laundry in basement, central air, gas hot water heat, hardwood floors throughout. Well maintained, landlord provides water, sewer, trash removal. Pay only your own Delmarva bill. 2 Minutes to I-95 and Rt. 202. No dogs, one cat ok. No smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163449

Property Id 163449



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5930373)