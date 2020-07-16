All apartments in Wilmington
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2

1000 W 28th St · (302) 233-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 W 28th St, Wilmington, DE 19802
Ninth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449

Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors. Laundry in basement, central air, gas hot water heat, hardwood floors throughout. Well maintained, landlord provides water, sewer, trash removal. Pay only your own Delmarva bill. 2 Minutes to I-95 and Rt. 202. No dogs, one cat ok. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163449
Property Id 163449

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5930373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 have any available units?
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 have?
Some of 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2 has units with air conditioning.
