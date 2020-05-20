All apartments in Newark
92 W Park Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

92 W Park Place

92 West Park Place · (302) 266-0451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 West Park Place, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 92 W Park Place · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at least 2 cars. Spacious backyard and rear storage closet available for use. Living room with fireplace, family room, dining room, office with separate entrance, half bath, and full kitchen are located on the main floor. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has a private master bath. On the third floor, there is a possible 4th spacious bedroom with a lot of closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, brand new carpeting in the family room, and stainless steel appliances. One A/C unit in the master bedroom. Separate laundry room. Just a short walk from the University of Delaware, shopping, and restaurants, this home is perfect!

Special Clauses: 1) No smoking 2) No pets 3) Tenant responsible for all utilities including electric, water, sewer, trash, cable/internet. 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 5) Please apply at www.idealsolutions247.com

Property Listed By:
RE/MAX Edge
302-442-4200
Agent: Jessica Stiner
302-266-0451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4589977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 W Park Place have any available units?
92 W Park Place has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 W Park Place have?
Some of 92 W Park Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 W Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
92 W Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 W Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 92 W Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 92 W Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 92 W Park Place does offer parking.
Does 92 W Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 W Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 W Park Place have a pool?
No, 92 W Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 92 W Park Place have accessible units?
No, 92 W Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 92 W Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 W Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
