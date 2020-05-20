Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at least 2 cars. Spacious backyard and rear storage closet available for use. Living room with fireplace, family room, dining room, office with separate entrance, half bath, and full kitchen are located on the main floor. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has a private master bath. On the third floor, there is a possible 4th spacious bedroom with a lot of closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, brand new carpeting in the family room, and stainless steel appliances. One A/C unit in the master bedroom. Separate laundry room. Just a short walk from the University of Delaware, shopping, and restaurants, this home is perfect!



Special Clauses: 1) No smoking 2) No pets 3) Tenant responsible for all utilities including electric, water, sewer, trash, cable/internet. 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 5) Please apply at www.idealsolutions247.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4589977)