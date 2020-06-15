All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 8 Thompson Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, DE
/
8 Thompson Cir
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

8 Thompson Cir

8 Thompson Circle · (302) 722-7182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020
newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD

4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants. Gas heat, Hardwood Floors thru out. Other amenities incl. eat in kitchen. Close to bus routes, WALK TO UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE CAMPUS, Crawl to Main Street, Public library, banking, grocery, and department store within walking distance. New windows 2008. Kitchen update 2009

City of Newark 4 person permit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Thompson Cir have any available units?
8 Thompson Cir has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Thompson Cir have?
Some of 8 Thompson Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Thompson Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8 Thompson Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Thompson Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8 Thompson Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 8 Thompson Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8 Thompson Cir does offer parking.
Does 8 Thompson Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Thompson Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Thompson Cir have a pool?
No, 8 Thompson Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8 Thompson Cir have accessible units?
No, 8 Thompson Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Thompson Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Thompson Cir has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8 Thompson Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr
Newark, DE 19702
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln
Newark, DE 19711
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr
Newark, DE 19713
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir
Newark, DE 19702
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall
Newark, DE 19711
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd
Newark, DE 19711
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane
Newark, DE 19711
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road
Newark, DE 19711

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with ParkingNewark Dog Friendly Apartments
Newark Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DE
Edgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PABridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareFranklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity