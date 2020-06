Amenities

24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE 19711 - Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex in convenient location to the University of Delaware and Main Street Newark. Property has new kitchen with new appliances, new bathroom, windows, flooring, fresh paint gas heat and central air conditioning. Off street parking for 4 cars. Spacious yard.Trash Removal & Yard Care included.



Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Delaware.



