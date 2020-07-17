21 Page Road

Amenities

Secluded historic renovated farmhouse available for rent on 1 June. Situated on 34 acres with pond, adjacent to airline trail, State Park and a variety of recreational features on organically managed/ preserved farmland. Whirlpool bath, decorative painting and tiling, granite countertops, period reproduction wallpapers, wide floorboards, exposed beams, five fireplaces. Beautiful setting, @ 45 minutes by car to Hartford, Worcester and Providence, @ one hour 20 minutes from Boston. Garden, perennials, ideal for bird watchers, antique lovers, outdoor enthusiasts. Adjacent to Airline Trail, state parks, preserved forest, many natural features. No smokers. No hunting Available with satisfactory credit report, references and income verification. Two months security and first month's rent. 12 months, renewable lease- $2000 a month with satisfactory credit and references.