Windham County, CT
21 Page Road
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:37 PM

21 Page Road

21 Page Road · (860) 428-6000
Location

21 Page Road, Windham County, CT 06259

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2310 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Secluded historic renovated farmhouse available for rent on 1 June. Situated on 34 acres with pond, adjacent to airline trail, State Park and a variety of recreational features on organically managed/ preserved farmland. Whirlpool bath, decorative painting and tiling, granite countertops, period reproduction wallpapers, wide floorboards, exposed beams, five fireplaces. Beautiful setting, @ 45 minutes by car to Hartford, Worcester and Providence, @ one hour 20 minutes from Boston. Garden, perennials, ideal for bird watchers, antique lovers, outdoor enthusiasts. Adjacent to Airline Trail, state parks, preserved forest, many natural features. No smokers. No hunting Available with satisfactory credit report, references and income verification. Two months security and first month's rent. 12 months, renewable lease- $2000 a month with satisfactory credit and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

