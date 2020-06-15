28 Glen Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room. The kitchen is updated with plenty of room to cook. There is a den and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Upstairs has a master with full bath and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a full bath , as well There is an upstairs laundry. The upstairs has new carpeting Glen Ridge is a beautiful complex You can walk to stores,library, restaurants,movies,bus and train. There is a great pool and cabana to enjoy in the complex. Move in and enjoy.