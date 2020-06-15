All apartments in Wilton Center
28 Glen Ridge

28 Glen Rdg · (203) 247-5891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT 06897

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room. The kitchen is updated with plenty of room to cook. There is a den and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Upstairs has a master with full bath and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a full bath , as well There is an upstairs laundry. The upstairs has new carpeting Glen Ridge is a beautiful complex You can walk to stores,library, restaurants,movies,bus and train. There is a great pool and cabana to enjoy in the complex. Move in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Glen Ridge have any available units?
28 Glen Ridge has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Glen Ridge have?
Some of 28 Glen Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Glen Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
28 Glen Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Glen Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 28 Glen Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Center.
Does 28 Glen Ridge offer parking?
No, 28 Glen Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 28 Glen Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Glen Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Glen Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 28 Glen Ridge has a pool.
Does 28 Glen Ridge have accessible units?
No, 28 Glen Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Glen Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Glen Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Glen Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Glen Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
