17 Rockland Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

17 Rockland Street

17 Rockland Street · (860) 233-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Rockland Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Rockland Street · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Rockland Colonial - Welcome to 17 Rockland Street. This updated colonial is located on a quiet street that is minutes to Old Wethersfield and Cove Park and easy access to I-91, Silas Deanne and downtown Hartford. There are great neighbors here!

Walking into the house you will first notice the large mudroom that could also be used for a play area or sitting room. This versatile space has a front closet and lots of natural light through the bay window. The house in general is very bright as its south facing with large energy efficient thermopane windows throughout. Right off the front entry is the living room that is located in the middle of the house, and has a great flow from the kitchen, front entry and staircase and mudroom. This ideal center living room is the heart of the house and makes entertaining or being connected to the rest of the house easy. The living room has a newer ceiling fan and new wide plank laminate wood floors. These floors are repeated throughout the house and are a great upgrade.

The kitchen is the best part of the house. There are new granite counters and cabinets that seem to be everywhere. There is no shortage of storage. Even in the dining room there is a bank of cabinets that makes a terrific pantry. As a bonus, there are high-end stainless-steel appliances like the newer French door refrigerator and gas stove. The gas stove is a chiefs dream. We installed a glass mosaic tile backsplash that really finishes this modern and updated kitchen. The kitchen opens to the dining room making this space also a great gathering spot for everyone living there. To finish the first floor there is a half bath off the kitchen and back door to a large deck and fenced in yard.

The second floor has two good size bedrooms and a third room that could be used as an office or nursery or small third bedroom. The wide plank floors continue to all the rooms and makes it a clean and updated look. There is no carpet here! The full bath is on the second floor and has a good size vanity for storage and a fiberglass tub and shower that is easy to clean and maintain. There is an extra closet in the hallway that could be used for the smaller third bedroom. The other two bedrooms have their above average size closets.

The house has almost entirely been painted on the inside with neutral colors and feels fresh and new. The basement has a newer washer and dryer that will stay with the property. There is natural gas heat, hot water, dryer, and stove making it very affordable to run all four of these appliances/mechanicals. The heating bills are very reasonable. The fenced in yard offers a nice play area and easy space to maintain. The shed is great storage for all the yard equipment and bikes and large toys. There is a dry basement so there are some storage options in the basement well.

Lastly, the house is spotless clean and is move-in ready. We did a large renovation not too long go and added a lot of extras that you would not normally see in a rental.

Please keep in mind that we have strict application process that focuses on good credit. Good credit is a must. There is also a background check and employment and income verification. One-year lease. Only one-month security with strong application. Pets considered on case-by- case basis. Please apply online at www.lasalarealestate.com. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, landscaping and snow removal.

Thanks for considering this property for your next home.

Anthony

(RLNE4005662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

