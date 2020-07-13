All apartments in Wethersfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

The Village at Wethersfield

79 Village Dr · (860) 269-0990
Location

79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 329 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Wethersfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
dog park
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village at Wethersfield have any available units?
The Village at Wethersfield has 12 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Village at Wethersfield have?
Some of The Village at Wethersfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Wethersfield currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Wethersfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Wethersfield pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Wethersfield is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Wethersfield offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Wethersfield offers parking.
Does The Village at Wethersfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village at Wethersfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Wethersfield have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Wethersfield has a pool.
Does The Village at Wethersfield have accessible units?
Yes, The Village at Wethersfield has accessible units.
Does The Village at Wethersfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village at Wethersfield has units with dishwashers.
Does The Village at Wethersfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Village at Wethersfield has units with air conditioning.

