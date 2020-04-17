Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

It's all about your premier "in town" Westport location at 8 Lone Pine Lane. Take a stroll into town for great shopping and fantastic restaurants, and all Westport center has to offer. The train station and Compo Beach are only 5-minutes away. This home is completely turnkey offering four bedrooms and three full baths. The open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings in the living and family rooms give a real sense of spaciousness. These rooms flow effortlessly into the Chef's kitchen and dining room making entertaining easy. The master suite is luxurious with state of the art amenities such as a jacuzzi, steam shower, heated tile floors surrounded by Italian marble. There are three additional bedrooms and a bath. The lower level completes the home with an office, another full bath and access to the attached two car garage. Location, location, location - and only 60-minutes to NYC!