Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:26 PM

8 Lone Pine Lane

8 Lone Pine Lane · (203) 257-9909
Location

8 Lone Pine Lane, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3157 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It's all about your premier "in town" Westport location at 8 Lone Pine Lane. Take a stroll into town for great shopping and fantastic restaurants, and all Westport center has to offer. The train station and Compo Beach are only 5-minutes away. This home is completely turnkey offering four bedrooms and three full baths. The open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings in the living and family rooms give a real sense of spaciousness. These rooms flow effortlessly into the Chef's kitchen and dining room making entertaining easy. The master suite is luxurious with state of the art amenities such as a jacuzzi, steam shower, heated tile floors surrounded by Italian marble. There are three additional bedrooms and a bath. The lower level completes the home with an office, another full bath and access to the attached two car garage. Location, location, location - and only 60-minutes to NYC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Lone Pine Lane have any available units?
8 Lone Pine Lane has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Lone Pine Lane have?
Some of 8 Lone Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Lone Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Lone Pine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Lone Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Lone Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 8 Lone Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Lone Pine Lane does offer parking.
Does 8 Lone Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Lone Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Lone Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 8 Lone Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8 Lone Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Lone Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Lone Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Lone Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Lone Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Lone Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
