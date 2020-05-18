All apartments in Westport
66 Compo Mill Cove
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:11 PM

66 Compo Mill Cove

66 Compo Mill Cove · (203) 610-2923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT 06880
Greens Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island. 5 beautifully stated bedrooms w/ bonus bedroom/au-air suite, 5.1 bathrooms & office/artists space.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with separate subzero fridge & freezer. Step down the back deck to sandy beach area to your- outdoor pingpong table, kayaks, paddle boards and the ocean to play. The front yard consists of lush grounds. Included: Deeded Deep water boat slip at Compo Beach.Privacy & exclusivity at its finest. (Available: September 2020) and reserving for Summer 2021 $40k/month). This is a one of a kind luxury property not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Compo Mill Cove have any available units?
66 Compo Mill Cove has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Compo Mill Cove have?
Some of 66 Compo Mill Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Compo Mill Cove currently offering any rent specials?
66 Compo Mill Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Compo Mill Cove pet-friendly?
No, 66 Compo Mill Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 66 Compo Mill Cove offer parking?
No, 66 Compo Mill Cove does not offer parking.
Does 66 Compo Mill Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Compo Mill Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Compo Mill Cove have a pool?
No, 66 Compo Mill Cove does not have a pool.
Does 66 Compo Mill Cove have accessible units?
No, 66 Compo Mill Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Compo Mill Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Compo Mill Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Compo Mill Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Compo Mill Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
