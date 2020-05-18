66 Compo Mill Cove

Amenities

You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island. 5 beautifully stated bedrooms w/ bonus bedroom/au-air suite, 5.1 bathrooms & office/artists space.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with separate subzero fridge & freezer. Step down the back deck to sandy beach area to your- outdoor pingpong table, kayaks, paddle boards and the ocean to play. The front yard consists of lush grounds. Included: Deeded Deep water boat slip at Compo Beach.Privacy & exclusivity at its finest. (Available: September 2020) and reserving for Summer 2021 $40k/month). This is a one of a kind luxury property not to be missed.