Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:56 PM

5 Michele Lane

5 Michele Lane · (203) 981-5012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$72,000

6 Bed · 9 Bath · 7891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows. Stunning custom craftsmanship throughout 7,000+ sf, gorgeous open floor plan, top amenities, finished walk-out lower level, heated pool w/spa & sauna, 5 Michele Lane surpasses expectation. The handsome approach up this private cul-de-sac just minutes to Westport’s downtown, sets the stage for a beautiful lifestyle. The main level is drenched in light from the walls of windows showcasing the magnificent grounds. Formal spaces include a spacious Dining Room & Living Room both w/fplcs. There is a handsome Office w/Powder Room. The screened porch is delightful for entertaining or a quiet place to read. Walk into the Kitchen that opens to the Family Room with soaring ceilings & you will fall in love: counter space & storage galore, large island w/eating, glass breakfast room overlooking the pool, floor to ceiling fplc, French doors to the deck. The Mudroom is located just off the 3-car garage ready w/cubbies & hooks. Upstairs you will find the Master Suite w/fplc, sitting rm, balcony, closets & luxurious Bath w/heated flrs. 4 additional ensuite bdrms on this level w/terrific study room/play rm. The lower level is finished to perfection boasting 2 large Rec Rooms each w/fplcs, kitchenette, gym, wine cellar, private bdrm suite, French doors to the patio & pool making it simple to access pool Changing Room, Bath & Sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Michele Lane have any available units?
5 Michele Lane has a unit available for $72,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Michele Lane have?
Some of 5 Michele Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Michele Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Michele Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Michele Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Michele Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 5 Michele Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Michele Lane does offer parking.
Does 5 Michele Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Michele Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Michele Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5 Michele Lane has a pool.
Does 5 Michele Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Michele Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Michele Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Michele Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Michele Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Michele Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
