Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows. Stunning custom craftsmanship throughout 7,000+ sf, gorgeous open floor plan, top amenities, finished walk-out lower level, heated pool w/spa & sauna, 5 Michele Lane surpasses expectation. The handsome approach up this private cul-de-sac just minutes to Westport’s downtown, sets the stage for a beautiful lifestyle. The main level is drenched in light from the walls of windows showcasing the magnificent grounds. Formal spaces include a spacious Dining Room & Living Room both w/fplcs. There is a handsome Office w/Powder Room. The screened porch is delightful for entertaining or a quiet place to read. Walk into the Kitchen that opens to the Family Room with soaring ceilings & you will fall in love: counter space & storage galore, large island w/eating, glass breakfast room overlooking the pool, floor to ceiling fplc, French doors to the deck. The Mudroom is located just off the 3-car garage ready w/cubbies & hooks. Upstairs you will find the Master Suite w/fplc, sitting rm, balcony, closets & luxurious Bath w/heated flrs. 4 additional ensuite bdrms on this level w/terrific study room/play rm. The lower level is finished to perfection boasting 2 large Rec Rooms each w/fplcs, kitchenette, gym, wine cellar, private bdrm suite, French doors to the patio & pool making it simple to access pool Changing Room, Bath & Sauna.