33 Elm Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This modern residence is located in the center of downtown Westport. Ideally situated in the heart of it all, this location is conveniently situated near dining, shopping, and entertainment. The inviting one-bedroom homes feature upscale amenities and spectacular views, making it the perfect alternative to New York City living, in a suburban setting. The Residences at 33 offer a lifestyle of luxury furnished or unfurnished. Lease terms can be arranged for one-year, two-years, or more.

Developed by David Adam Realty, designed by Architect Frederick W. Hoag.

Summer rental furnished available for $5,950 a month for July and August.

Yearly furnished is $5,250 a month. WiFi is included.