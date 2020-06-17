All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 33 Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, CT
/
33 Elm Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

33 Elm Street

33 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 Elm Street, Westport, CT 06880

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This modern residence is located in the center of downtown Westport. Ideally situated in the heart of it all, this location is conveniently situated near dining, shopping, and entertainment. The inviting one-bedroom homes feature upscale amenities and spectacular views, making it the perfect alternative to New York City living, in a suburban setting. The Residences at 33 offer a lifestyle of luxury furnished or unfurnished. Lease terms can be arranged for one-year, two-years, or more.
Developed by David Adam Realty, designed by Architect Frederick W. Hoag.
Summer rental furnished available for $5,950 a month for July and August.
Yearly furnished is $5,250 a month. WiFi is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Elm Street have any available units?
33 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, CT.
What amenities does 33 Elm Street have?
Some of 33 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 33 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Elm Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 33 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms
Westport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYMount Kisco, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University