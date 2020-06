Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home with incredible water views. Walk across the street to the beach! Summer rental could be extended for a longer term for additional price. Enjoy a gorgeous view and walkable neighborhood all year long. Sit and relax on the covered front porch. Fenced in yard..No smokers. Furnished Only. Tenant must use landlords cleaning people when they vacate. Rugs must be cleaned at end of lease. Kitchen is nicely updated with butlers pantry. Good sized entertaining rooms and bedrooms. All applicants must have current good credit and background report. Garage, attic and locked storage closet are for owner use only. ONLY AUGUST IS AVAIL . CHECK FOR FALL/WINTER PRICING.