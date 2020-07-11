/
apartments with washer dryer
108 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT with washer-dryer
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual
450 3rd Avenue
450 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
Available Immediately - STOP YOUR SEARCH, YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven
West River
35 Norton St
35 Norton St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2758 sqft
4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Recently renovated - Property Id: 312148 Very large and spacious, newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floor combined unit in a 2 family house. Can be used as an in-law type setup and can also be used as a 5 bedroom.
Beaver Hills
357 Ellsworth Ave
357 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location close to everything! Beautiful hardwood flooring 2 Large new bathrooms Stainless steel appliances Plenty of off-street parking Spacious bedrooms washer and dryers provided 2 minutes to SCSU and 8 minutes to UNH Only $500 per
Hill
19 Arch St
19 Arch Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in New Haven - Property Id: 282948 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in New Haven | 19 Arch St Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282948 Property Id 282948 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5909204)
Hill
61 Stevens St Fl 1
61 Stevens St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1st Floor Available 07/16/20 Stunning 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a multi-family house available now! This apartment features brand new, gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the unit, brand new granite counters and
Hill
16 Vine Street
16 Vine Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated second floor unit, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
Woodmont
121 Hawley Avenue
121 Hawley Avenue, Woodmont, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1st floor apartment at the beach! Could be possible 2 bedroom, or 1 bedroom and an office. Washer and dryer in unit. Open area floor plan kitchen and living room. Newly remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,492
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,620
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,572
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,203
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,362
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,657
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,459
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
