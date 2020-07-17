All apartments in West Haven
450 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

450 3rd Avenue

450 3rd Avenue · (203) 218-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Available Immediately - STOP YOUR SEARCH, YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE. Here is an absolutely stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd and 3rd floor combo that has been completely renovated, lots of natural light, air conditioning units supplied by landlord, wonderful open concept kitchen/dining/living room with gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace, kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, recessed lighting, full bathroom with walk-in shower, heated tile floors, heated fan, washer and dryer in the bathroom, master bedroom is on the main level. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level and a small little nook at the top of stairs that would be a great homework space or small office space. Cats will be allowed, sorry no dogs. Shared off street parking available for one car. There is gas and electric heat. The hot water heater is electric. Shared backyard space. Walking distance to center of town, restaurants. public transportation. You are only a little over a mile to the beautiful West Haven beach and boardwalk and restaurants.

One Year lease required. Credit & Background Required. No prior evictions. One month security deposit. No smoking inside the unit. Landlord lives next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 3rd Avenue have any available units?
450 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 450 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
450 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 450 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 450 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 450 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 450 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 450 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 450 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 450 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 3rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
