450 3rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Available Immediately - STOP YOUR SEARCH, YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE. Here is an absolutely stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd and 3rd floor combo that has been completely renovated, lots of natural light, air conditioning units supplied by landlord, wonderful open concept kitchen/dining/living room with gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace, kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, recessed lighting, full bathroom with walk-in shower, heated tile floors, heated fan, washer and dryer in the bathroom, master bedroom is on the main level. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level and a small little nook at the top of stairs that would be a great homework space or small office space. Cats will be allowed, sorry no dogs. Shared off street parking available for one car. There is gas and electric heat. The hot water heater is electric. Shared backyard space. Walking distance to center of town, restaurants. public transportation. You are only a little over a mile to the beautiful West Haven beach and boardwalk and restaurants.



One Year lease required. Credit & Background Required. No prior evictions. One month security deposit. No smoking inside the unit. Landlord lives next door.