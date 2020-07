Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated with newer SS appliances and many upgrades. This unit is ready to move in and enjoy. High end cabinets and granite counter tops in a new kitchen fit for a gourmet chef. This unit is located near VA,UNH,Yale and the West Haven Train Station. Just a short walk to the beach and great open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment. Over 3 miles of beautiful sandy beaches await. This building is owner occupied and very well maintained. GOOD CREDIT SCORE AND REFERENCES ARE A MUST 3rd floor apartment