Welcome home to this beautiful apartment close to West Hartford Center!!! Sparkling refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout; high ceilings, beautiful built-ins; on-site laundry; move-in ready! Credit & background check required; minimum one year Lease required. The apartment is located on the THIRD FLOOR, parking available across Concord St in the back of the Concord house building.