/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
81 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wallingford Center, CT
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
254 Ward Street
254 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Now you can live within walking distance to Wallingford's downtown restaurants and shopping district!!! This a very well-maintained 2nd apartment featuring large eat-in kitchen, an enclosed 3-season porch and 2 bedrooms as well as storage space in
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
265 Ward Street
265 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Now you can live within walking distance to downtown Wallingford with all the restaurants and shopping! 2nd floor unit available for rent, 2 bedrooms, gas heating, pantry off of kitchen, off-street parking and a 2nd floor screened-in porch.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
53 Christian Street
53 Christian Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2nd floor unit with laundry in the basement. Close to choate school. train station and town. NO pets. 1 month rent 1 month security. must have 650 credit score. Requires credit check, application, proof of income.
1 of 18
Last updated March 15 at 07:17pm
1 Unit Available
46 South Cherry Street
46 South Cherry Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
967 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with galley kitchen, combination living room/dining area. The extra wide hallway can transform into office space! This is on the top floor so it's very quiet. Economical to heat and cool. Plenty of closet space.
1 of 13
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Ave, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1152 sqft
Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out.
Results within 1 mile of Wallingford Center
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated May 20 at 04:53pm
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
Results within 5 miles of Wallingford Center
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
17 Bayberry Woods
17 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8 Bayberry Woods
8 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
17 North 3rd Street
17 North 3rd Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
1st floor 5 room -2 bedroom unit with off street parking for two vehicles (commercial vehicles not allowed) - Available 04/01
Results within 10 miles of Wallingford Center
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Similar Pages
Wallingford Center 1 BedroomsWallingford Center 2 BedroomsWallingford Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWallingford Center 3 Bedrooms
Wallingford Center Apartments with BalconyWallingford Center Apartments with GarageWallingford Center Apartments with GymWallingford Center Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Norwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTHazardville, CTCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NYTorrington, CT