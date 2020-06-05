All apartments in Wallingford Center
Find more places like 56 Terrace Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wallingford Center, CT
/
56 Terrace Gardens
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:38 AM

56 Terrace Gardens

56 Terrace Gardens · (203) 213-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wallingford Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT 06492

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms with large closets and a full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, excluding kitchen. HEAT, WATER, HOT WATER AND SEWER are included in your monthly rent! Lower level features remodeled laundry room and another remodeled room that could be used for additional storage or a sitting room. Renters must have minimum credit score of 650. Book your showing today to see this affordable condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Terrace Gardens have any available units?
56 Terrace Gardens has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Terrace Gardens have?
Some of 56 Terrace Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Terrace Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
56 Terrace Gardens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Terrace Gardens pet-friendly?
No, 56 Terrace Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wallingford Center.
Does 56 Terrace Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 56 Terrace Gardens does offer parking.
Does 56 Terrace Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Terrace Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Terrace Gardens have a pool?
No, 56 Terrace Gardens does not have a pool.
Does 56 Terrace Gardens have accessible units?
No, 56 Terrace Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Terrace Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Terrace Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Terrace Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Terrace Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 56 Terrace Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wallingford Center 1 BedroomsWallingford Center 2 Bedrooms
Wallingford Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWallingford Center 3 Bedrooms
Wallingford Center Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Norwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTHazardville, CTCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NYTorrington, CT
St. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTGreenport, NYShirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity