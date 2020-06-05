56 Terrace Gardens

Amenities

This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms with large closets and a full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, excluding kitchen. HEAT, WATER, HOT WATER AND SEWER are included in your monthly rent! Lower level features remodeled laundry room and another remodeled room that could be used for additional storage or a sitting room. Renters must have minimum credit score of 650. Book your showing today to see this affordable condo!