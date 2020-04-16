All apartments in Wallingford Center
53 Parker Street
53 Parker Street

53 Parker Street · (203) 927-8993
Location

53 Parker Street, Wallingford Center, CT 06492

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A1, A2, A3 - Building · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
new construction
yoga
***PHASE 2, Building E will be ready for leasing in May!!*** Welcome to Wallingford's newest upscale Community! The NEW Parker Place is located just minutes from Wallingford's vibrant restaurants, cafes, shopping and walking distance to the new train station. The new Parker Place offers luxuriously finished studios, 1 bedrooms and 1 bedrooms with flex room & is pet friendly complete with dog park & pet spa. Each unit in the community shows attention to detail including a washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, central air, internet/cable ready and much more. Along with the beautiful units each tenant will have access to the amenities and community room including a gym and yoga center, movie theatre, business center and an outdoor open space with bbq areas, pizza over, firepit & more! This is phase 2 of 3 with a total of 193 brand new units! Tours available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Parker Street have any available units?
53 Parker Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Parker Street have?
Some of 53 Parker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Parker Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 Parker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Parker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Parker Street is pet friendly.
Does 53 Parker Street offer parking?
Yes, 53 Parker Street does offer parking.
Does 53 Parker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Parker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Parker Street have a pool?
No, 53 Parker Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 Parker Street have accessible units?
No, 53 Parker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Parker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Parker Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Parker Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Parker Street has units with air conditioning.
