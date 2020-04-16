53 Parker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill internet access media room new construction yoga

***PHASE 2, Building E will be ready for leasing in May!!*** Welcome to Wallingford's newest upscale Community! The NEW Parker Place is located just minutes from Wallingford's vibrant restaurants, cafes, shopping and walking distance to the new train station. The new Parker Place offers luxuriously finished studios, 1 bedrooms and 1 bedrooms with flex room & is pet friendly complete with dog park & pet spa. Each unit in the community shows attention to detail including a washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, central air, internet/cable ready and much more. Along with the beautiful units each tenant will have access to the amenities and community room including a gym and yoga center, movie theatre, business center and an outdoor open space with bbq areas, pizza over, firepit & more! This is phase 2 of 3 with a total of 193 brand new units! Tours available!