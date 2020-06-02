188 Winthrop Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2nd and 3rd floor townhouse style apartment features formal living and dining, HW and carpeting, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry, updated kitchen, 3rd floor has another large bedroom with walk-in closet, living room, kitchenette full bath and laundry. Move in Ready. No smoking. Small pet considered. Gas heat and hot water. Off street parking for 2 cars maximum. First months rent and 2 months security required. Credit/background check required. Owner wants good credit. Owner related to listing agent and broker.