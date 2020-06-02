All apartments in Torrington
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:33 PM

188 Winthrop Street

188 Winthrop St · (860) 496-1151
Location

188 Winthrop St, Torrington, CT 06790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Fl. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2nd and 3rd floor townhouse style apartment features formal living and dining, HW and carpeting, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry, updated kitchen, 3rd floor has another large bedroom with walk-in closet, living room, kitchenette full bath and laundry. Move in Ready. No smoking. Small pet considered. Gas heat and hot water. Off street parking for 2 cars maximum. First months rent and 2 months security required. Credit/background check required. Owner wants good credit. Owner related to listing agent and broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Winthrop Street have any available units?
188 Winthrop Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 Winthrop Street have?
Some of 188 Winthrop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Winthrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 Winthrop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Winthrop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Winthrop Street is pet friendly.
Does 188 Winthrop Street offer parking?
Yes, 188 Winthrop Street does offer parking.
Does 188 Winthrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Winthrop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Winthrop Street have a pool?
No, 188 Winthrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 Winthrop Street have accessible units?
No, 188 Winthrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Winthrop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Winthrop Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Winthrop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Winthrop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
