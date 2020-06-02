188 Winthrop Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2nd and 3rd floor townhouse style apartment features formal living and dining, HW and carpeting, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry, updated kitchen, 3rd floor has another large bedroom with walk-in closet, living room, kitchenette full bath and laundry. Move in Ready. No smoking. Small pet considered. Gas heat and hot water. Off street parking for 2 cars maximum. First months rent and 2 months security required. Credit/background check required. Owner wants good credit. Owner related to listing agent and broker.