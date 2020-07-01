11 Elmwood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 2nd Floor unit with 4 bedrooms, new gas heater, Eat in Kitchen, new hardwood floors, new bathroom floor, plenty of Storage, Spacious, no smoking & pets (cat only), References, Satisfactory credit and background check paid by tenant, paystubs, photo id required. first month rent & one month security. listing office to initiate credit & background check. Easy access to major routes & close(walking distance) to shopping, restaurants, schools, etc.washer/dryer in unit but landlord will not be responsible if it breaks or has issues.

No showings until July 8th