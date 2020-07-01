All apartments in Torrington
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

11 Elmwood Terrace

11 Elmwood Terrace · (860) 712-8386
Location

11 Elmwood Terrace, Torrington, CT 06790

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1217 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 2nd Floor unit with 4 bedrooms, new gas heater, Eat in Kitchen, new hardwood floors, new bathroom floor, plenty of Storage, Spacious, no smoking & pets (cat only), References, Satisfactory credit and background check paid by tenant, paystubs, photo id required. first month rent & one month security. listing office to initiate credit & background check. Easy access to major routes & close(walking distance) to shopping, restaurants, schools, etc.washer/dryer in unit but landlord will not be responsible if it breaks or has issues.
No showings until July 8th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Elmwood Terrace have any available units?
11 Elmwood Terrace has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Elmwood Terrace have?
Some of 11 Elmwood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Elmwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11 Elmwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Elmwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Elmwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11 Elmwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11 Elmwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 11 Elmwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Elmwood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Elmwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 11 Elmwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11 Elmwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11 Elmwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Elmwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Elmwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Elmwood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Elmwood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
