22 Church Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 BR rentals in this highly desirable area of Vernon are not easy to find... Until now. This great second floor unit has huge rooms, nearly 1,600 square feet of living space, newer appliances, in unit laundry hookups, private rear deck, many updates, plenty of off street parking & more. Conveniently located just steps away from the Rails to Trails system/parking area & very close to I 84 for an easy commute to anywhere nearby you need to get to. Credit, income, references, & background check requirements apply. Owner/Agent related. Available August, 2020. ACT NOW and INQUIRE TODAY because this will not last!