All apartments in Tolland County
Find more places like 22 Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tolland County, CT
/
22 Church Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

22 Church Street

22 Church Street · (860) 477-7239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

22 Church Street, Tolland County, CT 06066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 BR rentals in this highly desirable area of Vernon are not easy to find... Until now. This great second floor unit has huge rooms, nearly 1,600 square feet of living space, newer appliances, in unit laundry hookups, private rear deck, many updates, plenty of off street parking & more. Conveniently located just steps away from the Rails to Trails system/parking area & very close to I 84 for an easy commute to anywhere nearby you need to get to. Credit, income, references, & background check requirements apply. Owner/Agent related. Available August, 2020. ACT NOW and INQUIRE TODAY because this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Church Street have any available units?
22 Church Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Church Street have?
Some of 22 Church Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tolland County.
Does 22 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 Church Street offers parking.
Does 22 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Church Street have a pool?
No, 22 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 22 Church Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run
Tolland County, CT 06066
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike
Tolland County, CT 06279

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAProvidence, RIMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CT
West Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MACranston, RIRockville, CTBroad Brook, CTWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CTThompsonville, CTChicopee, MA
Windsor Locks, CTEssex Village, CTGroton, CTNew Britain, CTMystic, CTNorthampton, MASimsbury Center, CTWallingford Center, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTSouth Amherst, MAAmherst Center, MAGuilford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity