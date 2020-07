Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome to 195 Windsorville Road Apartment 3! This 1200 SQ FT, 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit includes heat and hot water. Fresh paint and new carpets. Gas range in kitchen included as well. Laundry hookups in bathroom. Provides easy access to Ellington's Five Corners, local restaurants, shops, schools, and major highways. Good credit and background check required. Tenant pays electricity, cable and internet.