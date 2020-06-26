10 Federal Square

Amenities

This comfy and homey 3 bedroom townhouse features an attractive floor plan and many updates such as newer kitchen and bathrooms. The house offers a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace and 3-panel glass door that leads to the deck. The sunny eat-in kitchen is a cozy spot to enjoy morning sunshine. Master bedroom with private bath, a bedroom and another full bath on the second floor. The cute loft on the third floor can be used as a bedroom, a study room, or a playroom. Full basement with washer and dryer and lots of space for extra storage. Central AC to keep you cool in the summer! Enjoy amenities such as clubhouse with pool, basketball / tennis courts the Freedom Green Condominium offers. Virtual tour can be arranged upon requests. Available on Aug 1. References, background and credit check are required.