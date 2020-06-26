All apartments in Tolland County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:59 AM

10 Federal Square

10 Federal Square · (860) 341-1347
Location

10 Federal Square, Tolland County, CT 06250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This comfy and homey 3 bedroom townhouse features an attractive floor plan and many updates such as newer kitchen and bathrooms. The house offers a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace and 3-panel glass door that leads to the deck. The sunny eat-in kitchen is a cozy spot to enjoy morning sunshine. Master bedroom with private bath, a bedroom and another full bath on the second floor. The cute loft on the third floor can be used as a bedroom, a study room, or a playroom. Full basement with washer and dryer and lots of space for extra storage. Central AC to keep you cool in the summer! Enjoy amenities such as clubhouse with pool, basketball / tennis courts the Freedom Green Condominium offers. Virtual tour can be arranged upon requests. Available on Aug 1. References, background and credit check are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Federal Square have any available units?
10 Federal Square has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Federal Square have?
Some of 10 Federal Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Federal Square currently offering any rent specials?
10 Federal Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Federal Square pet-friendly?
No, 10 Federal Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tolland County.
Does 10 Federal Square offer parking?
Yes, 10 Federal Square offers parking.
Does 10 Federal Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Federal Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Federal Square have a pool?
Yes, 10 Federal Square has a pool.
Does 10 Federal Square have accessible units?
No, 10 Federal Square does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Federal Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Federal Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Federal Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Federal Square has units with air conditioning.
