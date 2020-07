Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093



Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath. Looking for a quiet professional renter with good credit and references . Non smoker . Off street parking for one vehicle . Big yard. Pool and fire pit are not included . First, last and 1month security deposit .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/58-prospect-st-terryville-ct/306093

Property Id 306093



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5949821)