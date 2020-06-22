5 Bedroom House New Carpet Freshly painted Completely Remodeled near Highway and Train Stations Tenant Pays for all Utilities and Lawn Care Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299967 Property Id 299967
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5853928)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Orange St have any available units?
200 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stratford, CT.
What amenities does 200 Orange St have?
Some of 200 Orange St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
200 Orange St isn't currently offering any rent specials.