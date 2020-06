Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unique opportunity to live in an exquisitely remodeled 3BR 2BA home that has everything you need all in a convenient location. MUST SEE!

Spacious living / dining room with plenty of windows to allow natural light to lighten the room. 3 nice sized bed rooms.

Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the apartment. New eat in kitchen with brand new cabinetries and stainless-steel appliances.

Elegantly remodeled 2 full baths. Private parking on the premises. External features of the building are still in the process to receive a new look. Meticulous details of each and every room of the home make this one not to miss! Minutes from vibrant downtown Stratford. Call for your private showing to see what this home has to offer!