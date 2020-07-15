/
2 bedroom apartments
55 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southport, CT
Southport
26 Main Street
26 Main Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1387 sqft
CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.
Southport
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
Results within 1 mile of Southport
245 Unquowa Road
245 Unquowa Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1058 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath second-floor end unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops & ss appliances. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and ensuite bath with shower. Washer/Dryer in unit.
1873 Post Road
1873 Post Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
500 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment on upper level. Walking distance to train station, shops and restaurants. Newly painted, hardwood floors, updated bathroom and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Southport
294 Halley Avenue
294 Halley Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
780 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a charming 2BDR 1BA home that has everything you need all in a very convenient location of a nice residential neighborhood. MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout the apartment.
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.
West End - West Side
823 Beechwood Avenue
823 Beechwood Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2687 sqft
LARGE TWO BEDROOM LIVING ROOM , LARGE KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE
Stratfield Village
1846 Stratfield Road
1846 Stratfield Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1165 sqft
Meticulously maintained 2 bed, 1 bath cape with garage on lovely property. All rooms are a good size and there is plenty of storage. Lower level has a family room. Large fenced yard. Great location close to Merrit Pkwy & Shoping.
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
Black Rock
282 Scofield Avenue
282 Scofield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3014 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed/ 1 bath first-floor unit. This unit has been renovated. The updated kitchen offers a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. The kitchen opens to the family room, for an open concept.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
12 Roosevelt Road
12 Roosevelt Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1324 sqft
In time for summer fun! Enjoy every season at Compo Beach! Only steps to the beach from this charming colonial! Relax in the living room with brick fireplace and water view.
Black Rock
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.
Black Rock
22 Jetland Place
22 Jetland Place, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Modern, recently updated (2019) 2 bedroom 1 bath, first-floor apartment. Dark hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances round out the large eat-in kitchen.
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.
Results within 10 miles of Southport
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1468 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1340 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
12 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
