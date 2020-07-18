All apartments in Simsbury Center
Find more places like 10 Carriage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simsbury Center, CT
/
10 Carriage Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

10 Carriage Drive

10 Carriage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simsbury Center
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10 Carriage Drive, Simsbury Center, CT 06070
Simsbury Center Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in the heart of Simsbury, this spacious condo is all about location, location, location! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with an open floor plan kitchen and living room, fresh new carpet & hardwood flooring! The living room has a fireplace, perfect for enjoying on those cold winter nights. This lovely unit also boasts it's own private balcony overlooking the woods in the back, a 1 car detached garage, washer and dryer in the unit, and central air. Just a short walk from the in-ground pool or the center of Simsbury! Convenient to Rte 44 and all the dining and shopping options nearby! Book your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Carriage Drive have any available units?
10 Carriage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simsbury Center, CT.
What amenities does 10 Carriage Drive have?
Some of 10 Carriage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Carriage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Carriage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Carriage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Carriage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simsbury Center.
Does 10 Carriage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Carriage Drive offers parking.
Does 10 Carriage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Carriage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Carriage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10 Carriage Drive has a pool.
Does 10 Carriage Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Carriage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Carriage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Carriage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Carriage Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Carriage Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl
Simsbury Center, CT 06089
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way
Simsbury Center, CT 06070
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing
Simsbury Center, CT 06070

Similar Pages

Simsbury Center 1 BedroomsSimsbury Center 2 Bedrooms
Simsbury Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimsbury Center Apartments with Balconies
Simsbury Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTDanbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTGreenfield Town, MASouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA
Collinsville, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTBridgeport, CTBristol, CTWallingford Center, CTTorrington, CTBroad Brook, CTAnsonia, CTBranford Center, CTEssex Village, CTGuilford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College