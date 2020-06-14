Apartment List
/
CT
/
shelton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shelton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.
Results within 5 miles of Shelton
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Reservoir - Whiskey Hill
1 Unit Available
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
45 Glenfield Avenue
45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
504 Boston Post Road
504 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Spacious and Well designed 1 Bedroom Apartment Ready for July 1, 2020 occupancies. Tile entry, Laminate wood floors, Living Room Kitchen / Dining Combo, 1 full bath with washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Ansonia
1 Unit Available
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1925 Barnum Avenue
1925 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in an exquisitely remodeled 3BR 2BA home that has everything you need all in a convenient location. MUST SEE! Spacious living / dining room with plenty of windows to allow natural light to lighten the room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North End
1 Unit Available
56 Hallock
56 Hallock St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Reduce for quick Rent!!!Prime north end Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the North end. Fresly painted, Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private backyard, Laundry in the unit. Plenty of storage. References and credit check required.
City Guide for Shelton, CT

Shelton, Connecticut: Home to the original wiffle ball manufacturer: Wiffle Ball, Inc.

Want to leave the Big Apple for some easy suburban living? Located only 68 miles from Manhattan and 10 miles from New Haven, Shelton, Connecticut, has been luring the unsuspecting city dweller with a unique blend of up-and-coming developments and colonial charm. Also, unlike most of the surrounding towns, Shelton is still relatively affordable, even if you don't have a Manhattan salary. So take a chance and become one of this town's nearly 40,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Shelton, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shelton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Shelton 1 BedroomsShelton 2 BedroomsShelton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShelton 3 BedroomsShelton Accessible ApartmentsShelton Apartments with Balcony
Shelton Apartments with GarageShelton Apartments with GymShelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShelton Apartments with ParkingShelton Apartments with Pool
Shelton Apartments with Washer-DryerShelton Dog Friendly ApartmentsShelton Furnished ApartmentsShelton Pet Friendly PlacesShelton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYEast Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College