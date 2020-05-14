216 Sheephill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Wake up to the serene view of the Mianus River outside your windows in this charming and immaculate 2-bedroom apartment in Riverside, Greenwich, conveniently located close to Stamford, East Putnam Ave. (US-1), and I-95. Large living room with newly finished hardwood floor, and picture window overlooking the yard and river. Two comfortably sized bedrooms with new wall-to-wall carpet, one with very large walk-in closet. New natural gas stove, new refrigerator, new windows and doors. Patio for outdoor dining and BBQ grill, 2 parking spaces, washer/dryer on premises. Quiet, private location in Riverside yet convenient to restaurants, retail, parks and schools.