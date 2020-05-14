All apartments in Riverside
216 Sheephill Road
Last updated May 14 2020

216 Sheephill Road

Location

216 Sheephill Road, Riverside, CT 06878
Riverside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

Wake up to the serene view of the Mianus River outside your windows in this charming and immaculate 2-bedroom apartment in Riverside, Greenwich, conveniently located close to Stamford, East Putnam Ave. (US-1), and I-95. Large living room with newly finished hardwood floor, and picture window overlooking the yard and river. Two comfortably sized bedrooms with new wall-to-wall carpet, one with very large walk-in closet. New natural gas stove, new refrigerator, new windows and doors. Patio for outdoor dining and BBQ grill, 2 parking spaces, washer/dryer on premises. Quiet, private location in Riverside yet convenient to restaurants, retail, parks and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Sheephill Road have any available units?
216 Sheephill Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Sheephill Road have?
Some of 216 Sheephill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Sheephill Road currently offering any rent specials?
216 Sheephill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Sheephill Road pet-friendly?
No, 216 Sheephill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 216 Sheephill Road offer parking?
Yes, 216 Sheephill Road does offer parking.
Does 216 Sheephill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Sheephill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Sheephill Road have a pool?
No, 216 Sheephill Road does not have a pool.
Does 216 Sheephill Road have accessible units?
No, 216 Sheephill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Sheephill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Sheephill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Sheephill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Sheephill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
