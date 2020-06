Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Recently renovated main level one bedroom condominium with washer dryer in the unit. New hardwood flooring throughout, new windows and sliding glass door leading to private patio. Remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink. Elegant bath with double walk-in shower and marble tile flooring. Light and bright overlooking a peaceful pond and greenway. HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT, walk to town location. Parking spot in front of the unit with plenty of visitor parking as well. Tucked away in a quiet corner of the complex.