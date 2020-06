Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub

Beautiful Shore Colonial home located in the private Shorelands Association. This updated 5 bedroom home offers huge living room with stone fireplace, Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen, dining room that leads to a deck that is great for entertaining. Solarium and a hot tub is perfect for the summer. Enjoy the sunrise and sunsets in the community;'s private beach/dock or Tod's Point beach. Minutes to train and downtown Old Greenwich.