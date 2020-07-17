All apartments in Old Greenwich
Find more places like 186 Shore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Old Greenwich, CT
/
186 Shore Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:37 PM

186 Shore Road

186 Shore Road · (203) 869-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Old Greenwich
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

186 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT 06870
Old Greenwich

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

6 Bed · 9 Bath · 8803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent 'resort-style' house ideally located between Old Greenwich village and Tod's Point beach. This sun-filled home has water views from almost every window, on all four levels. Beautiful, deep swimming pool and large, fully fenced, well maintained garden. The impressive Master Bedroom suite includes a separate gym with Peloton and rowing machine, his and hers bathrooms and closets. A further 5 en-suite bedrooms, 2 playrooms and a truly beautiful, recently renovated Kitchen/Family Room. The large formal dinning room has glass walls that open up onto a spectacular outdoor sitting area with a large, stone fireplace and views of Long Island Sound. 360 degree Sunset views are there to be enjoyed from the 200 sq ft roof terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Shore Road have any available units?
186 Shore Road has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 186 Shore Road have?
Some of 186 Shore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
186 Shore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 186 Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Greenwich.
Does 186 Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 186 Shore Road offers parking.
Does 186 Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 Shore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Shore Road have a pool?
Yes, 186 Shore Road has a pool.
Does 186 Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 186 Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Shore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 186 Shore Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Old Greenwich 2 BedroomsOld Greenwich 3 Bedrooms
Old Greenwich Apartments with GaragesOld Greenwich Apartments with Parking
Old Greenwich Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYWilliston Park, NYOyster Bay, NYGarden City South, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYRoslyn Heights, NYAlbertson, NY
Port Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYPiermont, NYSleepy Hollow, NYWestbury, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYElmont, NYLarchmont, NYGarden City, NYFarmingdale, NYNorthport, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityCUNY LaGuardia Community College
CUNY Lehman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity