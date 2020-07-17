186 Shore Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Magnificent 'resort-style' house ideally located between Old Greenwich village and Tod's Point beach. This sun-filled home has water views from almost every window, on all four levels. Beautiful, deep swimming pool and large, fully fenced, well maintained garden. The impressive Master Bedroom suite includes a separate gym with Peloton and rowing machine, his and hers bathrooms and closets. A further 5 en-suite bedrooms, 2 playrooms and a truly beautiful, recently renovated Kitchen/Family Room. The large formal dinning room has glass walls that open up onto a spectacular outdoor sitting area with a large, stone fireplace and views of Long Island Sound. 360 degree Sunset views are there to be enjoyed from the 200 sq ft roof terrace.