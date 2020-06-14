/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groton, CT
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Long Hill
15 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Groton
1 Unit Available
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Groton
1 Unit Available
36 Pleasant Street
36 Pleasant Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with hardwood floors, updated kitchen. Conveniently located to amenities, E.B, Navy Base and more!
Results within 1 mile of Groton
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Williams
1 Unit Available
10 Bulkeley Place
10 Bulkeley Place, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
570 sqft
An incredible deal within walking distance to downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
96 Green Street
96 Green Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$600
247 sqft
Very economical second floor apartment with a very short walk to downtown. Featuring off street parking and in building coin op laundry. This is a non smoking unit. No pets. $30 per adult application fee
Results within 5 miles of Groton
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Northwest
36 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,107
540 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South New London
4 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
New London Civic Center
15 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South New London
1 Unit Available
Farmington Arms
70 Farmington Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
including Heat/Hot Water!! Available 06/20/20 One bedroom, one bath condo. 1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach. Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
41 Gallup Ln
41 Gallup Lane, New London County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Tiny Little House - Property Id: 288522 It's sit on a private piece of property with off street parking. The rent includes all utilities plus cable and internet. the house is totally furnished and it has a washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coit
1 Unit Available
49 Blackhall Street
49 Blackhall Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Groton
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
55 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
707 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Mystic
1 Unit Available
31 Broadway Avenue
31 Broadway Avenue, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Sweet unfurnished efficiency apartment. Near train station and Downtown Mystic. Private parking. Convenient location near CVS. No pets and no smokers. Located at rear of this building.
