11 Lynette Drive

Amenities
Available 9/1/2020
This beautifully remodeled Single-Family Cape boasts, approx. 1300 sq./ft. house features; 4 Bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and an office) 1.5 baths, a living room, a dining room, an open floor plan, a nicely partially finished basement, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, off-street parking, ample storage space, and a fenced backyard.
Newer Kitchen with newer Appliances
Large Living Room
Forced hot air heating & Central AC
Loads of Storage
Hardwoods throughout (no carpets)
Newer Windows, Doors & Fully Insulated
Laundry in the basement
Approx. 1/4 acre lot with private side yard
Large storage shed
Full (partially finished) Basement
Deck, beautiful fenced in backyard
Newer furnace and central air conditioning. This house is very well insulated with newer windows and doors.
This house is just off Washington Ave in North Haven and within walking distance to Stop & Shop, CVS, Starbucks, Post office, numerous churches, and many banks and a short drive to Quinnipiac University (North Haven Campus), Big Y and many restaurants. It is also very close to SCSU, UNH, Yale, and Gateway.
Yes, we accept all legal forms of payment and participate in government housing programs such as Section 8.
