All apartments in North Haven
Find more places like 11 Lynette Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Haven, CT
/
11 Lynette Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

11 Lynette Drive

11 Lynette Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Haven
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Lynette Drive, North Haven, CT 06473

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Available 9/1/2020

This beautifully remodeled Single-Family Cape boasts, approx. 1300 sq./ft. house features; 4 Bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and an office) 1.5 baths, a living room, a dining room, an open floor plan, a nicely partially finished basement, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, off-street parking, ample storage space, and a fenced backyard.

Newer Kitchen with newer Appliances
Large Living Room
Forced hot air heating & Central AC
Loads of Storage
Hardwoods throughout (no carpets)
Newer Windows, Doors & Fully Insulated
Laundry in the basement
Approx. 1/4 acre lot with private side yard
Large storage shed
Full (partially finished) Basement
Deck, beautiful fenced in backyard

Newer furnace and central air conditioning. This house is very well insulated with newer windows and doors.

This house is just off Washington Ave in North Haven and within walking distance to Stop & Shop, CVS, Starbucks, Post office, numerous churches, and many banks and a short drive to Quinnipiac University (North Haven Campus), Big Y and many restaurants. It is also very close to SCSU, UNH, Yale, and Gateway.

Yes, we accept all legal forms of payment and participate in government housing programs such as Section 8.
This beautifully remodeled Single-Family Cape boasts, approx. 1300 sq./ft. house features; 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, an office, 1.5 Baths a living room, a dining room, an open floor plan, a nicely partially finished basement, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, off-street parking, ample storage space, and a fenced backyard.

Newer Kitchen with newer Appliances
Large Living Room
Forced hot air heating & Central AC
Loads of Storage
Hardwoods throughout (no carpets)
Newer Windows, Doors & Fully Insulated
Laundry in the basement
Approx. 1/4 acre lot with private side yard
Large storage shed
Full (partially finished) Basement
Deck, beautiful fenced in backyard

Newer furnace and central air conditioning. This house is very well insulated with newer windows and doors.

This house is just off Washington Ave in North Haven and within walking distance to Stop & Shop, CVS, Starbucks, Post office, numerous churches, and many banks and a short drive to Quinnipiac University (North Haven Campus), Big Y and many restaurants. It is also very close to SCSU, UNH, Yale, and Gateway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Lynette Drive have any available units?
11 Lynette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Haven, CT.
What amenities does 11 Lynette Drive have?
Some of 11 Lynette Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Lynette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Lynette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Lynette Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Lynette Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11 Lynette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Lynette Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Lynette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Lynette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Lynette Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Lynette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Lynette Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Lynette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Lynette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Lynette Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Lynette Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Lynette Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St
North Haven, CT 06518
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike
North Haven, CT 06473
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave
North Haven, CT 06518

Similar Pages

North Haven 1 BedroomsNorth Haven Apartments with Gyms
North Haven Apartments with ParkingNorth Haven Apartments with Pools
North Haven Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTManchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTWindsor Locks, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CT
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYSimsbury Center, CTNesconset, NYThompsonville, CTPort Jefferson, NYRockville, CTYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTBellport, NYOld Saybrook Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College