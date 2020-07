Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch style home in quaint Barrett Park neighborhood. Approximately 1200 sq. ft. Kitchen open to the dining area and living room with hardwood floors. (no use of the living room fireplace) All bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Front to back family room. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Off street parking. No pets. No inside smokers. Application required; good references and credit. Two year lease.