78 Johnson Cove Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428. This waterfront rental home has great features inside and out! Situated at the end of a private road, this home allows direct access to the water via a quiet cove on Aspinook Pond. Fed by the Quinebaug River, the pond offers great fishing, kayaking and bird watching opportunities. The house comes with three kayaks for you to use! Inside, you will find a master suite on the top floor of this this three-level home. The front entrance is on the middle level with the living space opening to a large deck. There is also a propane fireplace which makes this home cozy and warm. The lower level has a second bedroom with closet, washer/dryer and a second propane fireplace. Two-car garage features extra room for storage, home gym and more. If you are interested in gardening, there is a great garden plot ready to be planted. Easy commute to Providence, New London, Groton, Electric Boat, Navy base and Coast Guard stations. If you love the water and nature, this will be a wonderful place to call home. Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428.