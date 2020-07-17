All apartments in New London County
78 Johnson Cove Rd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

78 Johnson Cove Rd

78 Johnson Cove Road · (401) 785-1700 ext. 534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

78 Johnson Cove Road, New London County, CT 06351

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428. This waterfront rental home has great features inside and out! Situated at the end of a private road, this home allows direct access to the water via a quiet cove on Aspinook Pond. Fed by the Quinebaug River, the pond offers great fishing, kayaking and bird watching opportunities. The house comes with three kayaks for you to use! Inside, you will find a master suite on the top floor of this this three-level home. The front entrance is on the middle level with the living space opening to a large deck. There is also a propane fireplace which makes this home cozy and warm. The lower level has a second bedroom with closet, washer/dryer and a second propane fireplace. Two-car garage features extra room for storage, home gym and more. If you are interested in gardening, there is a great garden plot ready to be planted. Easy commute to Providence, New London, Groton, Electric Boat, Navy base and Coast Guard stations. If you love the water and nature, this will be a wonderful place to call home. Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Johnson Cove Rd have any available units?
78 Johnson Cove Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Johnson Cove Rd have?
Some of 78 Johnson Cove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Johnson Cove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
78 Johnson Cove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Johnson Cove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 78 Johnson Cove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 78 Johnson Cove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 78 Johnson Cove Rd offers parking.
Does 78 Johnson Cove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Johnson Cove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Johnson Cove Rd have a pool?
No, 78 Johnson Cove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 78 Johnson Cove Rd have accessible units?
No, 78 Johnson Cove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Johnson Cove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Johnson Cove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Johnson Cove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Johnson Cove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
